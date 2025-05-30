Stocks

Cotton Fade Lower on Thursday

May 30, 2025 — 03:09 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton futures held the weakness into the Thursday close, as contracts were down 34 to 52 points on the day. Crude oil prices were back down $0.97 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.505 lower to $99.260. 

Following a federal trade court ruling that President Trump’s liberation day tariffs were illegal, an appeals court issued a temporary stay on the ruling.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

The Wednesday online sale from The Seam showed 440 bales sold at an average price of 66.35 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 30 points on 5/28 at 77.95. ICE cotton stocks were down 4,654 bales via decertification on May 28, with a certified stocks level of 41,863 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was down 38 points last Thursday at 53.52 cents/lb. It was not updated from USDA on Thursday. 

Jul 25 Cotton  closed at 64.84, down 49 points,

Oct 25 Cotton  closed at 67.24, down 52 points,

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 67.76, down 34 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.