Cotton Fade Continues into Wednesday

Cotton prices are trading 2 to 12 points in the red on Wednesday morning. Overnight, the March contract traded in a 52 point range from -31 to +21. Old crop cotton prices started to cool off a bit on Turnaround Tuesday, closing with 5 to 23 point losses while new crop finished with 13 to 40 point gains. The stock market as measured by the E-mini futures posted a new all time high yesterday and extended the gains on Tuesday evening. Interest rates (10 year) rose but basically erased the Monday decline.

The S&P Global cotton area estimate was 10.675 million acres for 24/25.

The Seam confirmed another 23.883 bales were sold on 1/19, to top the 22k on Thursday, for an average gross price of 75.84 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was 140 points stronger on 1/22 to 93.35 cents. ICE certified stocks were 1,949 bales as of 1/19. The AWP for cotton is 65.47 cents/lb through Thursday.

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 84.6, down 23 points, currently down 2 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 85.81, down 5 points, currently down 4 points

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 86.39, up 13 points, currently down 5 points

