Cotton Facing Pressure at Midday

Cotton futures are showing losses across most contracts on Tuesday, with losses of 95 to 130 points. The outside markets are a pressure factor, with crude oil futures back down $1.62/barrel and the US dollar index down $0.131 to $98.920.

NASS pegged the US cotton crop at 15% planted as of 4/27, now 1 percentage point faster than the 5-year average pace.

The Cotlook A Index was back down 40 points on Friday at 80.15 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady on April 25 with a certified stocks level of 14,478 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up 145 points last Thursday to 54.88 cents/lb.

May 25 Cotton is at 66.25, down 13 points,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 66.2, down 135 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 68.04, down 97 points

