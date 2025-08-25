Stocks

Cotton Facing Losses on Monday

August 25, 2025 — 04:06 pm EDT

Cotton futures are falling back 25 to 45 points across most contracts on Monday. The outside markets are mixed, as the US dollar index is back up $0.466 on the day to $98.065, with crude oil futures $1.40 higher.

Commitment of Traders data showed just 766 contracts trimmed from the spec fund net short as of August 19 to 56,317 contracts. 

The Seam reported a total of 192 bales sold on Friday at an average price of 69.62 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was steady at 78.90 cents on August 22. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 8/22, with the certified stocks level at 15,474 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up 48 points on Thursday at 55.53 cents/lb. 

Oct 25 Cotton  is at 66.18, down 25 points,

Dec 25 Cotton  is at 67.57, down 44 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 69.34, down 40 points

