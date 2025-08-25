Cotton Facing Losses on Monday

Cotton futures are falling back 25 to 45 points across most contracts on Monday. The outside markets are mixed, as the US dollar index is back up $0.466 on the day to $98.065, with crude oil futures $1.40 higher.

Commitment of Traders data showed just 766 contracts trimmed from the spec fund net short as of August 19 to 56,317 contracts.

The Seam reported a total of 192 bales sold on Friday at an average price of 69.62 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was steady at 78.90 cents on August 22. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 8/22, with the certified stocks level at 15,474 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up 48 points on Thursday at 55.53 cents/lb.

Oct 25 Cotton is at 66.18, down 25 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 67.57, down 44 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 69.34, down 40 points

