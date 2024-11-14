Cotton Faces Weakness on Thursday

Cotton futures closed with Thursday losses of 39 to 58 points at the close. The outside markets continue to add more pressure, as the US dollar index continues to rally, up another 416 points. Crude oil futures were 9 cents higher.

The Seam reported 1,780 bales of online sales on November 13 at an average price of 62.34 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were up 11,050 bales on new certifications on Wednesday, at 11,224 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was down 95 points on 11/13 at 81.30 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 24 points this week to 58.20 cents/lb.

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 70.56, down 54 points,

May 25 Cotton closed at 71.86, down 52 points,

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 73.06, down 51 points

