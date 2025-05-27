Cotton Faces Outside Pressure on Tuesday

Cotton futures faded weaker into the Tuesday close, with contracts down 31 to 54 points. Crude oil prices were back down 40 cents on the day, with the US dollar index $0.500 higher to $99.510.

Weekly NASS Crop Progress data showed 52% of the crop planted as of 5/25, lagging the 56% average. The crop was also 3% squared, behind the 4% average pace.

The Cotlook A Index was down 50 points on Friday at 78.25. ICE cotton stocks were steady on May 23, with a certified stocks level of 42,240 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was down 38 points on Thursday afternoon at 53.52 cents/lb.

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 65.57, down 54 points,

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 68.02, down 41 points,

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 68.32, down 31 points

