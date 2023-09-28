Cotton Extends the Rally through Thursday

Cotton futures finished the Thursday session with 30 to 50 point gains across the front months. That has December at a net 280 point gain for the week. Dec settled over a penny off the session high on Thursday, which at 89.9 cents was just 10 points from the high on Sep 1st. Dec futures are at a net 0.9 point gain for the month.

USDA reported 23,412 bales were classed in the daily update for 9/28.

FAS reported 55,323 RBs of cotton was sold for export during the week that ended 9/21. That was a low for the MY, but was up by 83% yr/yr. Cotton shipments were 159.4k RBs for the week, bringing accumulated exports to 1.35m RBs. That is 26% behind last year’s pace.

The Cotlook A Index was 10 points lower on 9/27 to 98.25 cents/lb. FSA reduced the AWP for cotton by 2 points for the week to 72.27 cents/lb. ICE Certified Stocks increased another r2.5k bales to 35,126 as of 9/27.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 88.71, up 41 points,

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 89.25, up 45 points,

May 24 Cotton closed at 89.53, up 50 points

