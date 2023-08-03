Cotton Extends Red Trade

Cotton futures are down by double digits going into USDA’s weekly Export Sales report. Cotton prices dropped back by triple digits on Wednesday with 105 to 179 point losses on the day. December was 56 points off the low at the close, and is sitting at a net gain of 33 points for the week through Wednesday.

The Seam reported 1,313 bales were sold on August 1st for 72.97 cents/lb on average. The Cotlook A Index was steady at 94.9 cents/lb on July 31. The AWP is set at 69.74 cents/lb, and will be updated after the close on Thursday. ICE Certified Stocks were reported at 560 bales for 7/31.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 84.59, down 163 points, currently down 43 points

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 84.75, down 160 points, currently down 53 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 84.87, down 148 points, currently down 49 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

