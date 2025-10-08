Cotton Extends Losses to Wednesday Morning

Cotton price action is down another 20 to 30 points on Wednesday. Futures close the Tuesday session with contracts down 68 to 71 points in the nearbys. The US dollar index was back up $0.513 on Tuesday to $98.312, with crude oil 36 cents/barrel higher.

The Seam showed 633 bales sold at an average price of 60.70 cents/lb on October 6. The Cotlook A Index was back up 20 points on Monday to 76.65 cents. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on 10/3, with the certified stocks level at 17,891 bales.

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 62.02, down 68 points, currently unch

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 64.46, down 68 points, currently down 22 points

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 66.38, down 71 points, currently down 24 points

