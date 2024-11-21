Cotton Extends Gains Following Large Export Sales Report

Cotton futures posted gains of 11 to 20 points on Thursday, helped out by the Export Sales release. The outside markets were mixed, as the US dollar index was up 414 points and the highest in over a year. Crude oil futures provided some support, up $1.40/barrel.

Export Sales data showed 2024/25 upland cotton bookings totaling 318,516 RB in the week of 11/14, a MY high. Vietnam was the buyer of 141,600 RB, with Pakistan buying 55,300 RB. Another 16,016 RB was sold for 2025/26. Shipments were 148,215 RB, which was the third largest this MY. The largest destination was Vietnam as 26,100 RB was headed their way, with 25,700 RB to Pakistan.

The Seam reported 5,442 bales of online sales on November 20 at an average price of 64.93 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged again on Wednesday, at 13,274 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was up 25 points on 11/02 at 79.70 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was lowered by 229 points on Thursday afternoon to 55.91 cents/lb.

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 70.43, up 15 points,

May 25 Cotton closed at 71.65, up 14 points,

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 72.8, up 15 points

