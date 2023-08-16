Cotton Extending Weakness into Wednesday Midday

Cotton futures are continuing the weakness from Tuesday, with contracts down 49 to 93 points at Wednesday’s midday. The outside markets are pressure on things, with the Dollar Index 12 points higher and Crude Oil down 51 cents/barrel so far.

NASS reported 96% of the cotton crop was squaring, 72% setting bolls, and 13% of bolls opening as of 8/13. Condition ratings were lower on the week, with a 20 point drop to 280 for the Brugler500 Index. Oklahoma fell the most on a 56 point drop to 239. Texas, which was down 23 points, maintained the worst score of the 15 reported states at 220.

The Cotlook A Index was 140 points weaker to 96.95 cents/lb on 8/15. The updated AWP for cotton is 70.25 cents/lb, from 70.19c last week. ICE Certified Stocks for 8/9 were 380 bales.

Oct 23 Cotton is at 85.27, down 93 points,

Dec 23 Cotton is at 84.49, down 61 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 84.42, down 59 points

