Cotton Extending Strength to Friday Morning

April 25, 2025 — 02:01 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton price action is up 1 to 14 points early on Friday. Futures posted Thursday gains of 14 to 40 points in the front months, with May down 145 points on first notice day. The outside markets were supportive, with crude oil futures back up 50 cents/barrel and the US dollar index down $0.571 to $99.168. 

Export Sales data showed just 104,005 RB of cotton sold in the week ending on April 17, a 4-wek low. Vietnam was the top buyer of 34,400 RB, with India in for 22,500 RB a d 16,500 RB sold to Pakistan. Shipments came in at an 8-week low of 292,153 RB. The top destination was Vietnam of 92,200 RB, with 59,300 RB to Pakistan and 55,200 RB to Turkey. 

The Seam reported 27,389 cash bales sold online on 4/23, at an average price of 67.85 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 45 points on Wednesday at 78.55 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady on April 23 with a certified stocks level of 14,478 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up 145 points on Thursday afternoon to 54.88 cents/lb. 

May 25 Cotton  closed at 67.3, down 145 points, currently unch

Jul 25 Cotton  closed at 69.17, up 14 points, currently up 16 points

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 70.37, up 40 points, currently up 3 points

