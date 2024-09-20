Cotton Extending Strength on Friday Morning

Cotton prices are pushing higher into the Friday session, with gains of 61 to 79 points. Futures closed out the Thursday session with gains of 49 to 190 points. The dollar index was back up 78 points, with crude oil futures $1.06/barrel higher.

Export Sales data showed cotton bookings at 106,801 RB in the week that ended on September 12. That was a 4-week low, but slightly above the same week last year. Vietnam was the buyer of 51,600 RB, with 24,500 MT sold to Pakistan. Export shipments were 130,049 RB, which was back up 9.16% from the previous year. Pakistan was the largest destination of 40,200 RB with 17,600RB headed to Vietnam.

The Seam reported 428 online cash cotton bale sales on September 18, averaging 61.65 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on September 18, leaving 265 bales of cert stocks. The Cotlook A Index was back down 70 points on September 18 at 83.75 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was raised by 283 points on Thursday to 58.83 cents/lb.

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 73.03, up 176 points, currently up 77 points

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 74.6, up 161 points, currently up 79 points

May 25 Cotton closed at 75.61, up 147 points, currently up 69 points

