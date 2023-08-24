Cotton Extending Rally through Thursday

So far for the Thursday cotton market futures are up by another 34 to 75 points. The thinly traded October contract is the exception with a 13 point loss through midday

The Export Sales report showed 38.9k RBs of old crop cotton was booked during the week ending 8/17. New crop sales came in at 52.8k RBs led by Malaysia and Pakistan. USDA reported 204k RBs of cotton was shipped leaving total old crop commitments at 5.17m RBs through the first 3 weeks of reporting. New crop commitments were at 344k RBs ahead of 24/25.

The Cotlook A Index for 8/23 was 30 points higher to 94.4 cents/lb. The AWP for cotton is 71.14 cents/lb, and will be updated after the close. ICE certified stocks were 347 bales on 8/21.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 86.29, up 47 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 86.27, up 58 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 86.2, up 60 points

