Cotton Extending Pullback for Weekend

Nearby cotton futures are down 50 to 74 points, with the new crop market leading the way lower so far. The May contract is now down 475 points for the week and is 17.15 cents off the contract high.

Census data showed February cotton shipments were 1.54m bales, which was a 30% increase over January and was 12% over Feb ’23. China was the major destination for the month, with shipments 53.1% larger than a year ago. Vietnam was in second place. The accumulated program reached 6.46m bales through Feb, vs 6.34m last year.

USDA reported 85k RBs of cotton was sold for export during the week that ended 3/28. That was down 14% wk/wk but was up 4% from the 4-wk average. FAS data had new crop bookings at 23k RBs, led by sales to Honduras.

The Cotlook A Index was back down by 235 points to 95.60 cents/lb on 3/28. The AWP weakened by another 140 points to 69.48 ICE certified stocks were 14k bales higher to 81,664 bales for 4/1.

May 24 Cotton is at 86.6, down 54 points,

Jul 24 Cotton is at 88, down 57 points,

Dec 24 Cotton is at 82.88, down 64 points

