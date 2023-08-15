Cotton Extending Pullback another Triple Digits

Futures wasted little time in an attempt at turnaround Tuesday, instead price are near their lows for the day into the midday prints. Quotes are down 107 to 152 points across the front months.

NASS reported 96% of the cotton crop was squaring, 72% setting bolls, and 13% of bolls opening as of 8/13. Condition ratings were lower on the week, with a 20 point drop to 280 for the Brugler500 Index. Oklahoma fell the most on a 56 point drop to 239. Texas, which was down 23 points, maintained the worst score of the 15 reported states at 220.

The Seam reported 2,167 bales were sold online at an average price of 82.1 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was shown at 96.7 cents/lb for 8/11, up by 80 points. USDA’s weekly Cotton Market Review had 3,956 bales sold at an average gross price of 80.96 cents/lb. The updated AWP for cotton is 70.25 cents/lb, from 70.19c last week. ICE Certified Stocks for 8/9 were 380 bales.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 85.09, down 138 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 84.96, down 135 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 84.89, down 132 points

