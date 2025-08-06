Cotton Extending Move Higher on Wednesday Morning

Cotton price action is up 4 to 26 points so far on Wednesday. Futures posted gains of 44 to 103 points across the front months on the Tuesday session. The US dollar index was back down $0.041 to $98.545, as crude oil futures were another $1.15/barrel lower.

Cotton exports excluding linters during June totaled 1.008 million bales, a 22.03% improvement from last year but down 20.02% from May.

The weekly Crop Progress report from NASS showed conditions unchanged at 55% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index steady at 345 despite some shifting. Ratings in TX were down 8 points with GA improving 8 points

The Cotlook A Index was down a penny at 77.50 cents on August 4. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 8/4, with the certified stocks level at 21,617 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 43 points on last week at 54.52 cents/lb. It is good through Thursday.

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 65.59, up 103 points, currently up 26 points

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 67.11, up 47 points, currently up 4 points

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 68.42, up 44 points currently up 9 points

