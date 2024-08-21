News & Insights

Cotton Extending Higher at Wednesday’s Midday

August 21, 2024 — 02:47 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Cotton prices are showing another round of strength, with gains of 30 to 55 points so far on Wednesday. The US dollar index is down another 229 points and nearing $101, with crude oil losing $1.10 per barrel. 

ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on August 20, leaving 12,767 bales of cert stocks. The Cotlook A Index was up 140 points on August 20 at 80 cents/lb. The USDA Average World Price (AWP) is 55.35 cents/lb for the next week through Thursday, up 11 points on the week.

Dec 24 Cotton  is at 69.78, up 44 points,

Mar 25 Cotton  is at 71.21, up 53 points,

May 25 Cotton  is at 72.31, up 55 points

