Cotton Extending Gains into Friday

Cotton futures are trading mostly higher on Friday, with thin October down 108 points. Other contract are up 15 to 31 points at midday. The US dollar index is up 23 points with crude oils providing some support, up 95 cents.

The Cotlook A Index for 7/20 was 135 points stronger to 93.80 cents/lb. The Seam reported 2,455 bales were sold online on 7/19 for an average gross price of 74.29 cents/lb. The AWP was 124 points stronger to 66.18 cents as of Thursday afternoon.

Oct 23 Cotton is at 84.85, down 108 points,

Dec 23 Cotton is at 84.49, up 18 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 84.52, up 22 points

