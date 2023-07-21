Cotton Extending Gains into Friday

Cotton is set to follow Thursday gains with contracts up 87 to 134 points so far for Friday. Dec cotton futures are sitting at a weekly 3c gain heading into Friday’s day session after seeing an additional 18 to 67 point gains across the board on Thursday.

Weekly cotton Export Sales featured 67,050 RB of old crop upland cotton for the week of 7/13, well above last week. New crop bookings improved to 86,134 RB. China was the top buyer of both at 32,400 RB and 49,200 RB respectively. Export shipments were tallied at 233,063 RB, up 11.87% vs. last week, with 86,800RB headed to China.

The Seam reported 2,455 bales were sold online on 7/19 for an average gross price of 74.29 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was 5 points higher to 92.45 cents/lb for 7/18. The AWP was 124 points stronger to 66.18 cents as of Thursday afternoon.

Oct 23 Cotton closed at 85.93, up 31 points, currently up 97 points

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 84.31, up 56 points, currently up 127 points

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 84.3, up 67 points, currently up 110 points

