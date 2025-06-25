Cotton Extending Bounce on Wednesday Morning Trade

Cotton price action is up 10 to 27 points across most contracts on Wednesday. Futures posted 35 to 60 point gains on Tuesday, as July was up 205 points on First Notice Day. Crude oil was down $3.50 on Tuesday to $65.07. Late on Monday a ceasefire was announced between Israel and Iran. The US dollar index was down $0.450 on the day to 97.560.

The Seam reported just 399 bales sold in the Monday online auction at an average price of 60.56 cents. The Cotlook A Index was unchanged on 6/23 at 77.55. ICE cotton stocks were UNCH on June 23, with a certified stocks level of 62,332 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up 1 point last week at 54.03 cents/lb and is effective through Thursday.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 66.01, up 205 points, currently unch

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 67.44, up 56 points, currently up 27 points

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 67.79, up 38 points, currently up 18 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.