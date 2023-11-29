Cotton Extending Bounce into Midweek

Cotton futures are another 56 to 75 points higher in early Wednesday futures action. After a wide ranged session, the cotton market closed 1 to 41 points in the black on Tuesday. Futures are still at a loss for the week to date, with March down by 139 after Monday. March cotton saw a 131 point range on Tuesday. OI data from ICE suggests the December contract has just 93 active contracts.

The Seam had 1,759 bales sold on 11/27 for an average gross price of 73.37 cents. The Cotlook A Index for November 27 was 10 points higher at 91 cents flat. The AWP for this week is 65.23 cents/lb, up a penny from the week prior.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 78.6, up 1 point, currently up 1 point

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 79.6, up 34 points, currently up 75 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 80.24, up 37 points, currently up 73 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

