Cotton Essentially UNCH on Tuesday

August 29, 2023 — 05:51 pm EDT

The front month cotton futures were 2 to 9 points higher at the close after early session gains were faded in the afternoon. Dec saw a 118 point range on the otherwise quiet session. 

NASS reported 10% of the cotton crop has yet to set bolls nationally, matching the 5 year average. The weekly update had 25% of cotton bolls opening as of 8/28. That was up from 18% last week but matches the average pace. National conditions were unchanged on the Brugler500 Index at 271, as TX improved a sharp 18 points offsetting most of the other states’ drops. KS fell by 21 points for the week. 

The Cotlook A Index was another 25 points higher to 96.10 on 8/25. The Seam reported 3,308 bales were sold on 8/25 for an average gross price of 76.85 cents/lb. The FSA lowered the AWP for cotton by 208 points to 69.06 cents/lb. ICE certified stocks were 347 bales on 8/21. 

 

Dec 23 Cotton  closed at 86.89, up 2 points,

Mar 24 Cotton  closed at 86.8, up 7 points,

May 24 Cotton  closed at 86.73, up 9 points

