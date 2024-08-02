News & Insights

Stocks

Cotton Eeks out Gains on Friday, as Specs Record Net Short

August 02, 2024 — 07:45 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Cotton futures settled the Friday session with contracts up 12 to 25 points. The outside markets were mixed with crude oil down $2.08/barrels. Strength was coming in the form of a sharply lower dollar index, down 1205 points. 

Data from the CFTC indicated spec funds paving their way to a record net short in cotton futures and options as of July 30, an increase of 2,858 contracts on the week. Their record net short stood at 47,411 contracts by that date.

The Seam reported another round of online cash cotton sales on August 1 of 125 bales this time at an average price of 50.26 cents. ICE cotton stocks were down 7,420 bales on decertification on August 1, leaving 19,343 bales of cert stocks. The Cotlook A Index was down 50 points on August 1 at 80.35 cents/lb. The USDA Average World Price (AWP) was cut by 108 points on Thursday afternoon to 53.94 cents/lb, and is in effect starting Friday through next Thursday.

Dec 24 Cotton  closed at 68.25, up 17 points,

Mar 25 Cotton  closed at 69.87, up 17 points,

May 25 Cotton  closed at 71.14, up 16 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.