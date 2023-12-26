News & Insights

Cotton edges up in holiday-thinned trade as equities lend support

December 26, 2023 — 11:19 am EST

Written by Daksh Grover for Reuters ->

Dec 26 (Reuters) - ICE cotton futures edged up on Tuesday, supported by a weaker dollar and upbeat sentiment in the stock market, as the holiday-trimmed week drew thin trading volumes across the board.

* Cotton contracts for March CTc1 rose 0.22 cent, or 0.28%, at 79.98 cents per lb at 11:09 a.m. ET (1609 GMT). It was set to rise for a second session.

* Prices were supported by a 0.1% weaker U.S. dollar index, making the natural fiber less expensive for buyers holding other currencies. USD/

* "Wall Street thinks that things are going to be fine ... some of that enthusiasm may be going over into cotton market as well," Kansas-based commodity analyst Sid Love said.

* Wall Street's main indexes kicked off the last week of the year on a positive note, on growing bets of early rate cuts by the Federal Reserve lifted investor sentiment. .N

* Investors awaited the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly export sales report on Friday, scheduled a day later this week due to the Christmas holiday.

* In the week to Dec. 19, speculators increased their net short position by 6,182 contracts to 7,565, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. CFTC/

* Oil jumped over 2% to their highest in almost a month. Higher oil prices make polyester, a substitute for cotton, more expensive. O/R

(Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru)

((Daksh.Grover@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

