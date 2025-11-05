Cotton Easing Lower on Tuesday

Cotton futures are trading with contracts 40 to 45 points lower at midday. Crude oil futures are down 31 cents/barrel to $60.73, with the US dollar index back up $0.313 to $100.020.
The November 3 online auction from The Seam showed 5,296 bales sold with an average price of 62.44 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 40 points on Friday at 76.85 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 11/3 with the certified stocks level at 13,749 bales.
Dec 25 Cotton is at 65.27, down 41 points,
Mar 26 Cotton is at 66.44, down 44 points,
Dec 25 Cotton is at 65.27, down 41 points,
Mar 26 Cotton is at 66.44, down 44 points,
May 26 Cotton is at 67.59, down 43 points
