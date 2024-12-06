Cotton Easing Lower on Friday Morning

Cotton prices are showing 43 to 51point losses across most contracts on Friday morning. December cotton futures expire today. Futures posted losses of 8 to 21 points on Thursday. The outside markets were mixed, with the US dollar index down 565 points and crude oil back down 15 cents/barrel lower.

Thursday morning’s Export Sales report showed 170,663 RB sold for 2024/25 shipment in the week of 11/28, a 3-week low, but up 46.58% from the same week last year. Vietnam was the buyer of 84,300 RB, with 36,700 RB sold to Pakistan. Shipments were tallied at the third largest this MY of 157,546 RB. That was up 20.89% from last week and 13.22% above the same week last year. The largest destination was Pakistan at 31,500 RB, with 24,800 RB to China. Accumulated shipments were still 12.65% back from last year at this time at 2.145 million RB.

October Census data showed cotton shipments excluding linters at 573.156 bales, which was a 14.06% increase from last month and 45.36% above October 2023 and a 4-year high.

The Seam reported 7,289 bales of online sales on December 4 at an average price of 67.62 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged again on Wednesday, at 13,274 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was down 15 points on 12/4 at 81.60 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was raised by 21 points this week to 57.74 cents/lb.

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 71.1, down 15 points, currently down 51 points

May 25 Cotton closed at 72.38, down 12 points, currently down 43 points

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 73.34, down 9 points, currently down 48 points

