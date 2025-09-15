Cotton Easing Back Lower on Monday Morning

Cotton price action is down 17 to 21 points early on Monday morning. Futures reversed higher on Friday, with most contracts up 10 to 12 points, as December was 80 points in the green. The US dollar index was up $0.127 on the day to $97.655 with crude oil futures $0.25 higher.

Weekly CFTC data indicated spec traders adding 2,536 contracts to their net short position as of September 9th, taking it to 68,905 contracts by Tuesday.

Don’t Miss a Day:

The monthly Cotton Ginnings report showed 338,200 RB of cotton had been ginned by September 1, which was 128,500 RB below the same period last year.

USDA’s Crop Production report showed very few US cotton changes, as planted acreage was up 20,000 acres, with harvested up 15,000 acres. Yield was trimmed by 1 lb/ac to 861 lbs, with production up just 10,000 bales to 13.224 million bales. Stocks were left at 3.6 million bales as the unaccounted category ate up the extra 10,000 bales. World cotton stocks were down 77,000 bales to 73.14 million bales.

The Seam reported 422 bales sold on Thursday at an average price of 64 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up another 20 points at 78.05 cents on September 11. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 9/11, with the certified stocks level at 15,474 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was down another 21 points on Thursday at 54.10 cents/lb.

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 65.19, down 18 points, currently down 17 points

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 66.83, up 11 points, currently down 21 points

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 68.75, up 12 points, currently down 18 points

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.