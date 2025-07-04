Cotton Eases Lower into the long Weekend

Cotton posted front month losses of 111 points in the thin July and October contracts, as December was 17 points lower. December was down 86 points on the week. Crude oil was down $0.23/barrel at $67.22, with the US dollar index $0.341 higher to $96.770. The markets will be off on Friday and open on a normal basis on Monday.

Weekly Export Sales data showed just 23,680 RB of old crop cotton sold in the week ending on June 26. That was a MY low. Vietnam was the top buyer of 19,600 RB, with 17,200 RB sold to Bangladesh. Sales for new crop were 106,584 RB, which was back up from the week prior. Mexico was the top buyer of 2025/26 at 50,600 RB, as Vietnam was the buyer of 30,000 RB. Export shipments were a 4-week high at 255,770 RB. The lead destination was Vietnam of 65,000 RB, with 38,700 RB headed to Pakistan.

Census data for May cotton exports was 1.26 million bales, down 24.08% from April, but up 24.11% from a year ago.

The Cotlook A Index was down 5 points on 7/1 at 78.85. ICE cotton stocks were down 164 on July 2 via decertification, with a certified stocks level of 40,324 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up 116 points on Thursday afternoon at 55.34 cents/lb.

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 65.66, down 111 points,

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 67.06, down 111 points,

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 68.46, down 17 points

