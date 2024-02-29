Cotton Drops Triple Digits to Close Feb

The bonus day for the month of Feb finished with Cotton prices 38 to 195 points weaker. Old crop again led the way with the larger move, pushing back below the $1 mark past the in-delivery March contracts. Dec ended the month with a net 231 point gain.

USDA’s FAS reported 39,966 RBs of cotton was sold for export. That was a new MY low. Cotton exports were 267,115 RBs for the week, bringing the season total to 5.343 million. Commitments are now 0.5% behind last year’s pace with 10.477m RBs on the books.

The Cotlook A Index for 2/28 was 370 points higher at 105.25 cents/lb. The Seam recorded 5,791 bales sold on 2/27 for an average price of 89.1 cents/lb. The AWP is 75.12 cents, and will be updated after the close. ICE certified stocks were 997 bales as of 2/21.

May 24 Cotton closed at 99.57, down 151 points,

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 97.77, down 195 points,

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 83.81, down 47 points

