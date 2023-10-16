Cotton Drops Out Of Weekend

The nearby cotton market ended the Monday session with 27 to 91 point losses. Dec was 57 points off the low at the close.

NASS showed 87% of cotton bolls were open, 1ppts behind the average pace. Harvest had advanced 8% points for the week to 33% complete. The average pace would be 32% finished. Conditions fell 6 points to 269 on the Brugler500 Index. Arkansas, AZ, and AL as well as SC were improved for the week, though MS, TN, TX, and VA were weaker for the week.

The week’s classings were 337,228 bales for a season total of 1.364m bales. Last year’s pace was 1.69m bales as of 10/14.

The Cotlook A Index was steady at 95.25 cents/lb on 10/13. The weekly Cotton Market Review showed 4,380 bales were sold at spot this week for an average price of 81.22 cents. YTD sales were listed at 101k bales, from 31k last season. USDA lowered the AWP for cotton by 130 points to 71.06.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 85.15, down 91 points,

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 87.05, down 72 points,

May 24 Cotton closed at 88.26, down 62 points

