Cotton Drops Off into Close

Monday’s cotton session ended well off the highs, but prices were still in the black by 4 to 14 points for the finish. December contracts saw a 154 point range on the day.

The weekly Crop Progress report had 81% of cotton setting bolls on 8/20. That was up from 72% last week and is 3% behind the average pace. NASS data had 18% opening, up from 13% last week and 1 ppt behind average. Condition ratings at the national level gained 3% points to Very Poor, all at the expense of Good. That net dropped the Brugler500 rating 9 points to 271. Oklahoma saw the largest drop for the week of over 20 points. MO and SC were practically the only states to improve wk/wk.

Chinese cotton import lag last year’s pace by 6.7% through July – according to General Customs data.

The Cotlook A Index was 105 points lower to 94.10 cents/lb on 8/18. The AWP for cotton was updated to 71.14 cents/lb on Thursday, up 89 points from the previous week and in effect through next Thursday.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 83.71, up 9 points,

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 83.66, up 11 points,

May 24 Cotton closed at 83.75, up 7 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.