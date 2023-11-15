Cotton Drops Back into Midweek

The initial overnight strength is being sold back into the day session with futures back to 10 to 13 points weaker. Dec futures are still up by 12 points heading into the day session. Front month cotton futures closed the Tuesday session 120 to 168 points in the black. March futures were a penny away from recovering 38.2% of the 12.6c per pound loss since late Sep. Futures did back off their highs for the day by 70 points. A sharp decline in the US dollar helped encourage the commodity bulls.

Monday night’s USDA weekly Crop Progress report showed cotton harvest was 67% complete as of 11/12. That was 10% further along than last week, and compares to 63% on average. Harvest in TX was 56% complete with Georgia at 63%.

The Cotlook A Index for 11/13 was 25 points stronger to 89.30 cents. The Seam reported 4,200 bales were sold for an average gross price of 74.74 cents. The new AWP for cotton is 64.62 cents/lb, down by 3.49 cents from last week. ICE Certified Stocks were 83,652 bales on 11/8.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 78.68, up 120 points, currently up 12 points

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 81.15, up 168 points, currently down 12 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 81.88, up 147 points, currently down 16 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.