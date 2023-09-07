Cotton Dropping another Triple Digits

Midday cotton prices are down by 66 to 259 points so far for Thursday. The December contract is just 10 points off the low for the day in a 240 point ranged session.

Census export data showed 981,064 bales were shipped during the month of July. That finished the 2022/23 season with 13.056m bales of exports – a little stronger than the WASDE estimated total of 12.8m bales.

The 9/5 Cotlook A Index remained UNCH at 100.1 cents/lb. The Seam reported 2,041 bales were sold on 9/05 for an average gross price of 77.87 cents. The AWP for cotton is 71.56 cents. ICE Certified Stocks were 352 bales on 8/31.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 85.27, down 173 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 85.39, down 171 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 85.58, down 164 points

