Cotton Down Triple Digits at Midday

Cotton prices are off their lows at midday, but still down by 120 to 293 points for the session.

Zhengzhou Cotton Prices were 220 to 255 yuan/MT higher after the Lunar New Year break for Monday. The net new buying equates to a ~1.6c gain to ~ $1.02/lb.

The Cotlook A Index was 101.6 cents/lb on 2/19, having faded by 75 points. USDA’s weekly Cotton Market Review showed 26,614 bales were sold during the week, averaging 88.52 cents/lb. The updated AWP was listed at 73.44, another 340 points higher for the week. ICE certified stocks remained at 999 bales for 2/15.

Mar 24 Cotton is at 91.31, down 256 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 91.67, down 275 points,

Jul 24 Cotton is at 91.5, down 293 points

