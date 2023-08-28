Cotton Down Double Digits at Midday

Monday’s cotton trade is backing off last week’s strength with 30 to 54 point weakness through midday. Dec is 70 points off the low for the day.

Classings Data released on Friday showed the 104,783 bales of upland classed in TX during the week brought the full year total to 280,245 bales. No other states, nor pima, have been reported in the Classings reports.

USDA’s weekly Cotton Market review had 7,270 bales sold at spot, bringing the season’s pace up to 16.7k bales compared to 6.7k LY. The average price for the week was listed at 80.06 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was 25 points higher for 8/25 to 96.10 cents/lb. The FSA lowered the AWP for cotton by 208 points to 69.06 cents/lb. ICE certified stocks were 347 bales on 8/21.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 86.72, down 59 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 86.52, down 67 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 86.44, down 56 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.