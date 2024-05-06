Cotton Continuing Weakness on Monday

The cotton market is continuing the weaker trade, as contracts are down 57 to 111 points across most liquid contracts.

Commitment of Traders data shows managed money in cotton futures and options flipping to a new net short position during the week that ended on 4/30 to -1,934 contracts that was a bear move of 11,435 contracts on the week the ended on Tuesday.

ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on May 3 at 186,110 bales. The Cotlook A Index was down another 30 points on May 3 at 83.25 cents/lb. The AWP dropped another 78 points to 60.55.

May 24 Cotton is at 77.36, up 244 points,

Jul 24 Cotton is at 77.09, down 97 points,

Dec 24 Cotton is at 75.22, down 75 points

