Cotton Continuing Rally Through Thursday’s Midday

Cotton prices are up sharply again on Thursday, with July using some of the expended 4 cent limit at midday. July is up 304 points, with the rest of the contracts falling in order, up 136 to 176 points. The outside market factors re again not supportive, with crude oil 45 cents lower and the US dollar index 64 points higher.

Export Sales data showed an improvement of 29.71% on the week to 202,935 for old crop sales in the week of 5/16. China was the largest buyer of 104,400 RB, with Pakistan in for 42,000 RB. That was the second largest 23/24 total in the last 15 weeks. New crop sales were just 47,870 RB, a 3-week low. Export shipments were a 3-week low at 204,053 RB.

The Seam reported 1,324 bales sold on the platform on May 22 at an average price of 84.17 cents/lb. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 44 baes on a mix of new certs and decerts on May 22 at 191,522 bales. The Cotlook A Index was unchanged again on May 22 at 85.60 cents/lb. The AWP dropped another 18 points to 59.46 last week and will be updated later today.

Jul 24 Cotton is at 82.42, up 304 points,

Dec 24 Cotton is at 79.04, up 176 points,

Mar 25 Cotton is at 80.37, up 154 points

