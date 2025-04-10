Cotton Continuing Push Higher on Thursday Morning

Cotton price action is up 20 to 43 points in early Thursday morning trade. Futures saw buying extend into the close, as contracts were up 72 to 108 points on Wednesday. Crude oil futures closed the day up $3.14/barrel, after rallying off of the lowest level since February 2021 overnight. The US dollar index was steady on the day.

Late on the Wednesday session, President Trump announced that there would be a 90-day tariff pause on the targeted countries with the exception being China. The blanket 10% tariff was left for all countries. The new tariffs on China were raised to 125%.

CONAB showed a slight increase to their Brazilian cotton production estimate on Thursday morning, up 0.07 to 3.89 MMT.

The Cotlook A Index was back up 270 points on Tuesday at 77.95 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady on April 8, with the current level of certified stocks at 14,488 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 158 points last week to 55.22 cents/lb.

May 25 Cotton closed at 66.63, up 108 points, currently up 41 points

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 67.31, up 98 points, currently up 20 points

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 68.47, up 72 points, currently up 28 points

