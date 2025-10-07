Cotton Continuing Pullback on Tuesday Morning

Cotton price action is down 24 to 30 points so far. Futures closed the Monday session with contracts down 10 to 16 points in the front months. The US dollar index was back up $0.380 on Monday to $97.795, with crude oil extending the recent bounce, up $0.85/barrel.

The October 3 online auction from The Seam showed 240 sales at an average price of 62.30 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 50 points on Friday to 76.45 cents. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on 10/3, with the certified stocks level at 17,891 bales.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 62.7, down 16 points, currently unch

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 65.14, down 16 points, currently down 24 points

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 67.09, down 10 points currently down 27 points

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.