Cotton Continuing Pullback on Tuesday

Cotton futures are showing losses of 40 to 64 points on Tuesday. The dollar index is add pressure some support, with losses of 116 points, though crude oil futures are down $1.83/barrel to help via the synthetic market.

The US cotton crop was tallied at 89% setting bolls, with 35% of the bolls opening, both slightly ahead of normal. Condition ratings were falling again, by 2% to 40% good/excellent this week. The Brugler500 index fell 9 points to 306, the lowest so far during the growing season.

The Seam reported online cash sales of just 334 bales at an average price of 62.96 cents on Monday. ICE cotton stocks down 9,147 bales on August 26 via decertification, leaving just 266 bales of cert stocks. The Cotlook A Index was down 90 points on August 23 at 80.75 cents/lb. The USDA Average World Price (AWP) is 55.90 cents/lb for the next week through Thursday, up 55 points from the week prior.

Dec 24 Cotton is at 69.72, down 54 points,

Mar 25 Cotton is at 71.4, down 39 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 72.57, down 39 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.