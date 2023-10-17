Cotton Continuing Lower through Tuesday

Cotton is trading down by another 89 points so far in Tuesday follow through. The nearby cotton market ended the Monday session with 27 to 91 point losses. Dec was 57 points off the low at the close.

On Monday afternoon, NASS showed 87% of the US cotton acreage had cotton bolls open, 1ppt behind the average pace. Harvest had advanced 8% points for the week to 33% complete. The average pace would be 32% finished. Conditions fell 6 points to 269 on the Brugler500 Index. Arkansas, AZ, and AL as well as SC were improved for the week, though MS, TN, TX, and VA were weaker for the week.

The Cotlook A Index was steady at 95.25 cents/lb on 10/13. USDA lowered the AWP for cotton by 130 points to 71.06 on Thursday.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 85.15, down 91 points, currently down 84 points

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 87.05, down 72 points, currently down 88 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 88.26, down 62 points, currently down 89 points

