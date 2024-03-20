Cotton Continuing Lower on Wednesday

Front month cotton futures are trading with 18 to 88 point losses so far through the midweek session. Futures have spent most of the trading range in the red, but were down by 153 points earlier.

The Cotlook A Index was 5 points weaker to 98.40 cents/lb. USDA’s weekly Cotton Market Review showed 11,320 bales were sold at an average price of 89.25 cents/lb. The updated AWP is 76.10 cents/lb for the week through Thursday. ICE certified stocks added another 1,100 bales to 27,765 as of 3/13.

May 24 Cotton is at 92.54, down 80 points,

Jul 24 Cotton is at 92.44, down 68 points,

Dec 24 Cotton is at 83.66, down 34 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

