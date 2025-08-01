Cotton Continues Weakness on Friday Morning

Cotton price action is down 38 to 40 points early on Friday. Futures closed out the Thursday session with contracts down 24 to 29 points, as outside markets continued to add pressure. The US dollar index was up $0.249 to $99.835, as crude oil futures were 78 cents/barrel lower.

Thursday morning’s Export Sales report indicated a total of 39,124 RB of old crop cotton in the week ending on July 24, the highest in 3 weeks. Vietnam was the buyer of 27,100 RB. Sales for new crop were 71,683 RB. The top buyer of 2025/26 was Vietnam at 27,400 RB, with 13,800 RB sold to Honduras. Shipments were 230,949 RB which was a 3-week high. The top destination was Vietnam at 66,400 RB, with 44,400 RB headed to Turkey.

Don’t Miss a Day:

The Seam showed sales of 326 bales on Wednesday, with an average price of 64.83 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 60 points at 78.20 cents on July 30. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 7/30. with the certified stocks level at 21,617 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 43 points on Thursday afternoon at 54.52 cents/lb.

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 65.61, down 29 points, currently down 40 points

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 67.25, down 25 points, currently down 38 points

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 68.6, down 24 points, currently down 40 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.