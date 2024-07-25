Cotton Continues Slide on Thursday Morning

Cotton prices are down 47 to 55 this morning. Futures continue to be under pressure, with losses of 83 to 100 points in most contracts at Wednesday’s close. The US dollar index was weaker, down 90 points at 104.085 for nearby futures. Crude oil rebounded from the previous day sell off, up 33 cents at $77.29 per barrel. The focus, however, was on the wetter weather expected for parts of the southeast in the coming week.

ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on July 23, leaving 38,466 bales of cert stocks. The Cotlook A Index was down 15 points on July 23 at 80.90 cents/lb. The USDA Average World Price (AWP) was raised 34 points to 56.42 cents/lb, last week and is in effect through Thursday.

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 68.65, down 83 points, currently down 55 points

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 70.41, down 95 points, currently down 54 points

May 25 Cotton closed at 71.82, down 100 points, currently down 49 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

