Cotton Continues Pullback on Wednesday AM Trade

Cotton prices are down 22 to 30 points on Wednesday morning. Futures posted losses of 8 to 25 points across most contracts on Tuesday. The US dollar index was back down $0.215 on Tuesday to $98.815, with crude oil $0.85/barrel lower.

Monday’s online auction from The Seam showed 628 bales sold with an average price of 60.94 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 75 points on Friday at 75.30 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 122 bales on October 13, with the certified stocks level at 16,593 bales.

Dec 25 Cotton is at 63.51, down 8 points, currently down 23 points

Mar 26 Cotton is at 65.09, down 17 points, currently down 24 points

May 26 Cotton is at 66.31, down 25 points, currently down 24 points

