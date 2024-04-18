Cotton Continue Weakness on Thursday Morning

Overnight trade has cotton futures down another 36to 79 points. Wednesday trade in the cotton market had futures continuing the slide, with losses of 30 to 173 points, left by the nearbys. Pressure was coming from the crude oil side of things, with futures down $2.50. The US dollar index was also lower, down 295 points, usually supportive for exports.

ICE certified cotton stocks were up another 2,269 bales on April 16 at 171,700 bales. The Cotlook A Index was back up 70 points to 89.60 cents/lb on April 16. The AWP dropped another 405 points to 65.43 last Thursday and is good through this afternoon.

May 24 Cotton closed at 79.56, down 173 points, currently down 79 points

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 81.33, down 176 points, currently down 48 points

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 78.54, down 60 points, currently down 42 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

