News & Insights

Stocks

Cotton Continue Weakness on Thursday Morning

April 18, 2024 — 10:04 am EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Overnight trade has cotton futures down another 36to 79 points. Wednesday trade in the cotton market had futures continuing the slide, with losses of 30 to 173 points, left by the nearbys. Pressure was coming from the crude oil side of things, with futures down $2.50. The US dollar index was also lower, down 295 points, usually supportive for exports.

ICE certified cotton stocks were up another 2,269 bales on April 16 at 171,700 bales. The Cotlook A Index was back up 70 points to 89.60 cents/lb on April 16. The AWP dropped another 405 points to 65.43 last Thursday and is good through this afternoon.

May 24 Cotton  closed at 79.56, down 173 points, currently down 79 points

Jul 24 Cotton  closed at 81.33, down 176 points, currently down 48 points

Dec 24 Cotton  closed at 78.54, down 60 points, currently down 42 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.