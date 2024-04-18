Cotton Continue Collapse at Midday

The cotton market is down 59 to 168 points across most contracts on Thursday. The death spiral liquidation continues for May, as longs get out before deliveries, with rest of the contracts following along. The US dollar index is up 141 points at midday, with crude oil back up 141 points.

Export Sales data saw some improvement, with old crop sales at 146,112 RB, a 9-week high as the recent drop in prices have incentivized buying. Much of that was to China, with 92,600 RB in sales. New Crop sales were 80,077 RB, the highest in 5 weeks. Shipments were not as good, with 266,732 RB exported, an 8-week low.

ICE certified cotton stocks were up another 1,032 bales on April 17 at 172,732 bales. The Cotlook A Index was back down 65 points to 88.95 cents/lb on April 16. The AWP dropped another 405 points to 65.43 last Thursday and is good through this afternoon.

May 24 Cotton is at 77.88, down 168 points,

Jul 24 Cotton is at 80.33, down 100 points,

Dec 24 Cotton is at 77.54, down 100 points

