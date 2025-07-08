Stocks

Cotton Comes Out of the Weekend with Losses

July 08, 2025 — 02:52 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton price action at midday is down 51 to 60 points in the nearbys on Monday. Crude oil is $1.38/barrel at $67.98, with the US dollar index $0.398 higher to $97.220. 

The Cotlook A Index was down 25 points on 7/4 at 79.15. ICE cotton stocks were steady on July 3 via decertification. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up 116 points on Thursday afternoon at 55.34 cents/lb. 

Jul 25 Cotton  is at 65.66, down 111 points,

Oct 25 Cotton  is at 66.55, down 51 points,

Dec 25 Cotton  is at 67.88, down 58 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

