Cotton Comes Out of the Weekend with Losses

Cotton price action at midday is down 51 to 60 points in the nearbys on Monday. Crude oil is $1.38/barrel at $67.98, with the US dollar index $0.398 higher to $97.220.

The Cotlook A Index was down 25 points on 7/4 at 79.15. ICE cotton stocks were steady on July 3 via decertification. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up 116 points on Thursday afternoon at 55.34 cents/lb.

Jul 25 Cotton is at 65.66, down 111 points,

Oct 25 Cotton is at 66.55, down 51 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 67.88, down 58 points

