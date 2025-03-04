Cotton Collapsing on Tariff News

Cotton price action is showing Tuesday losses of 150 to 240 points across most contracts with soon to expire March down 41 points. The outside markets are mixed factors. Crude oil futures are 27 cents/barrel, with the US dollar index falling $0.584 on the day.

In response to President Trump’s additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods, China has issued a 15% tariff on imports of US cotton. For reference, there are 250,100 RB in unshipped sales to China.

Monday’s Cotton Systems report showed 259 RB of cotton consumed during January, with Jan 31 stocks at 601 RB.

The Monday online auction from The Seam showed 1,769 bales sold, with an average price of 62.64 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down another 125 points on 3/3 at 76.00 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady again on Monday with the current level of certified stocks at 12,653 bales. The USDA cut back their Adjusted World Price (AWP) on Thursday afternoon by 78 points to 53.89 cents/lb.

Mar 25 Cotton is at 63.73, down 41 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 63.11, down 240 points,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 64.35, down 227 points

